Brokers Set Expectations for Biohaven FY2026 Earnings

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Biohaven in a report released on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos forecasts that the company will earn ($6.65) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biohaven’s current full-year earnings is ($8.90) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on shares of Biohaven and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. William Blair raised shares of Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

Biohaven Trading Down 6.8%

Biohaven stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.95. Biohaven has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $55.70.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.50).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,414,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,267,000 after acquiring an additional 628,211 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Biohaven by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,982,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,735,000 after acquiring an additional 756,032 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Biohaven by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,559,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,990,000 after acquiring an additional 50,052 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biohaven by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,620,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,917,000 after acquiring an additional 421,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biohaven by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,392,000 after acquiring an additional 785,578 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

