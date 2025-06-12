Brokers Set Expectations for CLDX FY2026 Earnings

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($4.68) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.48) per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLDX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.33. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 1,544.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,919,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,515,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,579,000 after buying an additional 847,264 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,557,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,890,000 after buying an additional 676,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,789,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 306,330 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

