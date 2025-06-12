Brokers Set Expectations for Elastic FY2026 Earnings

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Elastic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elastic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $388.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ESTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

ESTC opened at $83.24 on Tuesday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $123.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.25. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 151.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 793.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $513,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,140,100.24. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $444,718.47. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,560,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,334,890.81. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,413 shares of company stock worth $4,720,774 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

