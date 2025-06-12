Brokers Set Expectations for JFrog FY2026 Earnings

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of JFrog in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for JFrog’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

Get JFrog alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on FROG. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

JFrog Price Performance

FROG stock opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 1.07. JFrog has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $45.10.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.44 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. JFrog’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in JFrog by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in JFrog by 90.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 32.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 26.3% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In related news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 13,043 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $586,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,915. The trade was a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,436,901 shares in the company, valued at $196,003,635.45. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,113 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,964. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.