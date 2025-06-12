Brokers Set Expectations for PLTR Q1 Earnings

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PLTR. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.05.

PLTR stock opened at $136.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.63. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 717.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,793.75. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 310,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $26,991,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,545.44. This trade represents a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,661,925 shares of company stock valued at $268,580,958. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,177,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

