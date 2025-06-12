Brokers Set Expectations for VERA FY2026 Earnings

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vera Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.28) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $51.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,948,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 515.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 197,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

