Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dirkson R. Charles acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Levy purchased 283,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $31,529,925.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,672,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,019,521.27. The trade was a 20.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,032,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLDR opened at $114.29 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $203.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.58.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

