Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 105.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,160,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,929,000 after acquiring an additional 367,703 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,270,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,146,000 after purchasing an additional 123,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,051,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,772,000 after buying an additional 197,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 961,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,023,000 after buying an additional 172,431 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $1,185,063.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,797,239.64. This represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total value of $45,149.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,746.54. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,839. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE BURL opened at $238.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.92 and a 52 week high of $298.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $340.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.43.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

