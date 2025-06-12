Burr Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Burr Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,711 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 7.7% of Burr Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Burr Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,213,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Amazon.com by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,532,102.20. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $213.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.88 and a 200-day moving average of $209.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

