Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Given a C$60.00 Price Target at Ventum Financial

Ventum Financial set a C$60.00 target price on Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Calian Group from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Desjardins decreased their target price on Calian Group from C$82.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Calian Group from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calian Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.43.

Shares of Calian Group stock opened at C$45.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The firm has a market cap of C$542.15 million, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of C$37.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.93%.

In other Calian Group news, Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford acquired 1,000 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,050.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,734 shares of company stock worth $107,266. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management.

