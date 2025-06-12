California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.27.

CRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on California Resources from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on California Resources from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of California Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 17.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 31,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 3.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of California Resources by 38.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 657,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,916,000 after acquiring an additional 181,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 464,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 64,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRC opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average is $45.83. California Resources has a 1-year low of $30.97 and a 1-year high of $60.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.14 million. California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

