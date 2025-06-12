California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 13,511 Shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PACS Group were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PACS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in PACS Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,195,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in PACS Group by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 19,831 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,335,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of PACS Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 129,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter.

PACS opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. PACS Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $43.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21.

About PACS Group

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

