California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,501 Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HG. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 295.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Hamilton Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HG opened at $20.96 on Thursday. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.43. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $843.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. Analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hamilton Insurance Group

In related news, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 3,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $79,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,383. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan purchased 4,750 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $99,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,776.60. This represents a 29.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.