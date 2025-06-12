California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 23,543 Shares of FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 306,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,543 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FuboTV were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in FuboTV by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 29,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FuboTV by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 909,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 61,995 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FuboTV by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,766,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 177,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in FuboTV by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Get FuboTV alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FUBO. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of FuboTV from $6.40 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group set a $3.50 price objective on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of FuboTV from $3.35 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FuboTV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

FuboTV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.24. FuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $6.45.

About FuboTV

(Free Report)

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.