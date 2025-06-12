California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,405 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) by 1,406.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sezzle were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEZL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sezzle by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 102,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,141,000 after purchasing an additional 75,007 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Sezzle by 792.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,460,000 after purchasing an additional 71,019 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sezzle by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Sezzle by 912.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,014 shares in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEZL shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.83 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sezzle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

In other Sezzle news, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $209,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,428,705.58. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625,000. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 443,080 shares of company stock worth $34,247,838 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEZL opened at $131.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 9.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Sezzle Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $134.99.

Sezzle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

