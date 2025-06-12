California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 518.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Shares of MBUU opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.15. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $47.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $228.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.44 million. Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Baird R W lowered Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp lowered Malibu Boats from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

