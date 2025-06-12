California State Teachers Retirement System Has $472,000 Stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average is $34.77. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $720.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $86.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.47 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is presently 71.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITRN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ITRN

Ituran Location and Control Profile

(Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.