California State Teachers Retirement System Has $540,000 Stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PubMatic by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 163,979 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PubMatic by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 156,095 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 897,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 145,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,533,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 84,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $560.00 million, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.54. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $63.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on PubMatic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PubMatic from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 5,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $50,283.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,929.15. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 12,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $112,287.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,527.10. The trade was a 22.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,157 shares of company stock worth $1,124,437. 26.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Further Reading

