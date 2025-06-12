California State Teachers Retirement System Has $706,000 Stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Wabash National by 332,066.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of WNC opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.55 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is -20.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Wabash National from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

