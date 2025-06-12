California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Root were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Root by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Root by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Root by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Root by 651.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in Root by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Root alerts:

Insider Transactions at Root

In related news, Director Doug Ulman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,175. This represents a 24.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerri Devard sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $268,142.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,278. The trade was a 9.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,742 shares of company stock worth $34,553,788 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

Root Stock Up 1.9%

ROOT stock opened at $154.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.72. Root, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $181.14. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.67 and a beta of 2.31.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.24 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Root from $67.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Root from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Root from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Root from $105.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Root

About Root

(Free Report)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.