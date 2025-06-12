California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ProPetro by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,236,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,193,000 after purchasing an additional 262,202 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ProPetro by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,527,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 556,747 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,079,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ProPetro by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after buying an additional 27,086 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in ProPetro by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 931,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after buying an additional 212,312 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PUMP opened at $6.43 on Thursday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $667.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.17.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $359.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.36 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProPetro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

