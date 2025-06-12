California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 657.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 352,056 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 385.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 26,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,036 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $7,300,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCRN. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $18.61 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.61 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.93.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

CCRN stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $431.42 million, a P/E ratio of -263.15, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.37.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

