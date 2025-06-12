California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LQDT shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 29,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $847,651.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,695,220.58. The trade was a 11.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 105,100 shares of company stock worth $3,223,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $24.34 on Thursday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $39.72. The company has a market cap of $759.92 million, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $116.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.20 million. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 6.37%.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

