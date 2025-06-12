California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,252 Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in V2X were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in V2X by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP increased its position in V2X by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in V2X by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in V2X by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 19,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in V2X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,947,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at V2X

In related news, SVP Richard L. Jr. Caputo sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $103,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,862.65. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of V2X from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V2X presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

V2X Stock Performance

Shares of VVX stock opened at $44.89 on Thursday. V2X, Inc. has a one year low of $41.08 and a one year high of $69.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average is $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. V2X had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V2X Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

