California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 15,378 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 166,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,378 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 13,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $35,547.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,304.58. This represents a 11.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $686.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 61.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INDI shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INDI

About indie Semiconductor

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.