California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1,000.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 42.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered Amerant Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

AMTB stock opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $747.53 million, a PE ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.00%.

Amerant Bancorp Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

