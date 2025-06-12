California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $815,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,376,000 after purchasing an additional 79,960 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Forward Air by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FWRD has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Forward Air Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a market cap of $592.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

