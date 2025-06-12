California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Koppers were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 21,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd.

Koppers Stock Performance

NYSE KOP opened at $33.31 on Thursday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.12.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Koppers’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Koppers declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

