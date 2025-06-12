California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EE. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $13,854,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:EE opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $315.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on EE shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

