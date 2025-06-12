California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Daily Journal were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DJCO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Daily Journal by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Daily Journal in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Daily Journal by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Daily Journal by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Daily Journal by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Trading Down 4.2%

NASDAQ DJCO opened at $407.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $561.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.37. Daily Journal Co. has a one year low of $359.34 and a one year high of $602.00.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $32.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 20.64%.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

