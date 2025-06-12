Cameco FY2026 EPS Estimate Raised by National Bank Financial

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Cameco in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now anticipates that the company will earn $1.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.89. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2027 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$77.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Canada raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$93.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$92.92.

Shares of CCO opened at C$90.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$48.71 and a 12-month high of C$93.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

