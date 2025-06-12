Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given New C$106.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from C$93.00 to C$106.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s current price.

CCO has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cameco from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on Cameco from C$77.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$81.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$92.92.

Cameco Price Performance

Cameco Company Profile

CCO opened at C$90.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35. The company has a market cap of C$39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$48.71 and a 12-month high of C$93.22.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

