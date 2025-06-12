Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$105.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCO. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cameco to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$92.92.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$90.65 on Tuesday. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$48.71 and a twelve month high of C$93.22. The firm has a market cap of C$39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

