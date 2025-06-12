Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Price Target to C$8.25

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.
