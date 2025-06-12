Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Price Target to C$8.25

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

CVE:MTA opened at C$4.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$320.95 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.14. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a twelve month low of C$3.39 and a twelve month high of C$5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

