Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.06 and traded as high as C$45.08. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$44.32, with a volume of 427,821 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$48.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.50, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, or CAPREIT, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of multiunit residential rental properties located near major urban centers across Canada. The company’s real estate portfolio is mainly composed of apartments and townhouses situated near public amenities.

