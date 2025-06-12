Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,550,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,857,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372,718 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,433,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $414,223,000 after buying an additional 3,224,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,708,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,222,000 after buying an additional 2,939,866 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,052,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,051,210,000 after buying an additional 2,312,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,437,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,492 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ opened at $32.71 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNQ has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

