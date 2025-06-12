Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on 3D Systems FY2026 Earnings

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for 3D Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen expects that the 3D printing company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for 3D Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $248.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.89. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 411.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,406 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 496.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,502 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,413,915 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 535,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

