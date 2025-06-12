Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Amgen FY2026 Earnings

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Gould anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $21.58 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $20.62 per share.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMGN. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $291.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amgen has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The company has a market capitalization of $156.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,292.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,495,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,693,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $1,541,991,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 43,573.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,661,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,140,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,212,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,182,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,205,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,441,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

