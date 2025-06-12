Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Arcellx FY2026 Earnings

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Arcellx in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Bienkowski expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.65) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Arcellx’s current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 25.94%.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $133.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $66.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.39. Arcellx has a 52-week low of $47.86 and a 52-week high of $107.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Arcellx by 104.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arcellx during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $50,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Arcellx during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Arcellx by 12.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $478,695. 8.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

