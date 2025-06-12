Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on BMRN FY2026 Earnings

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $4.29 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.45.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average is $64.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $105,927.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,600.63. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $216,269 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.