Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Cognex FY2026 Earnings

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cognex in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Cognex’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cognex from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Cognex from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Cognex from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cognex from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.42.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. Cognex has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 439.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

