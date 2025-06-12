Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Cytokinetics FY2026 Earnings

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Cytokinetics in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Gould anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.59) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.24) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.92.

Shares of CYTK opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $61.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 9.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.63.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 42.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $116,715.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,021.80. This represents a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Callos sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $123,154.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,329.44. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,893 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

