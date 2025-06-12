Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on InflaRx FY2026 Earnings

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InflaRx in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Seedhouse expects that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for InflaRx’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share.
InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. InflaRx had a negative return on equity of 65.98% and a negative net margin of 33,362.70%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million.
InflaRx Price Performance
Shares of IFRX stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter worth $766,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 26.8% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 555,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 33.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter worth $459,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.
InflaRx Company Profile
InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.
