Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Informatica FY2026 Earnings

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Informatica in a report released on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.71 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Informatica’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $403.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Informatica’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

INFA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Informatica from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $25.00 price target on Informatica in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Baird R W cut Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Informatica in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.46.

NYSE:INFA opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. Informatica has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 803.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $207,629.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 416,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,516,200.50. This trade represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 99,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $2,399,254.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 391,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,809.85. The trade was a 20.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,779 shares of company stock worth $5,622,733 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Informatica by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,155,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Informatica by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,844,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,023 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Informatica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,449,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,949,000 after purchasing an additional 93,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Informatica by 126,639.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,369,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Informatica by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,211,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,158 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

