Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on MercadoLibre FY2026 Earnings

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MercadoLibre in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan expects that the company will earn $61.45 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MercadoLibre’s current full-year earnings is $43.96 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MELI. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price target on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price target (up from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,632.50.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,387.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $1,550.00 and a 12-month high of $2,635.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,318.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,070.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

