Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on MongoDB FY2026 Earnings

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of MongoDB in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey expects that the company will earn ($2.12) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MongoDB’s current full-year earnings is ($1.78) per share.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MDB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.47.

MongoDB stock opened at $210.60 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $370.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of -76.86 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.94.

In other MongoDB news, insider Cedric Pech sold 1,690 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $292,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,985,666.84. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.69, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,281.77. This trade represents a 5.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,208 shares of company stock worth $10,167,739. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. NCP Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 315.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

