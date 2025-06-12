Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on NXPI FY2026 Earnings

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse expects that the semiconductor provider will post earnings per share of $12.26 for the year. The consensus estimate for NXP Semiconductors’ current full-year earnings is $10.28 per share.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NXPI. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.22.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $217.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $148.09 and a one year high of $296.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.