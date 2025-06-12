Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on XENE FY2026 Earnings

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.58) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.10) per share.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

XENE has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XENE

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3%

XENE stock opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.