Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates ALX Oncology FY2026 Earnings

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for ALX Oncology in a report released on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek anticipates that the company will earn ($1.52) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ALX Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.76) per share.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

ALX Oncology Stock Up 2.8%

ALXO opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11).

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 58,896 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 704,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 44,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 39,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 492.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 860,703 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.