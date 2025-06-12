Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates Broadcom FY2026 Earnings

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Broadcom in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $6.96 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Broadcom’s current full-year earnings is $5.38 per share.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVGO. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $252.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $265.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 206.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.94.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,872,080. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 312.4% in the 1st quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8,264.5% in the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 76,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 75,207 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 128,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

